TCU hosts Baylor following Yessoufou’s 28-point game

Baylor Bears (10-2) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-3)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor faces TCU after Tounde Yessoufou scored 28 points in Baylor’s 124-61 win over the Arlington Baptist Patriots.

The Horned Frogs are 7-3 in home games. TCU is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 0-1 in road games. Baylor averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TCU averages 80.3 points, 5.4 more per game than the 74.9 Baylor allows. Baylor averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game TCU allows.

The Horned Frogs and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Punch is averaging 14.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Horned Frogs. Jayden Pierre is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cameron Carr is averaging 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bears. Yessoufou is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 97.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

