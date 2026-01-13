TCU faces No. 11 BYU following Toolson’s 20-point outing

TCU Horned Frogs (11-5, 1-2 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (11-5, 1-2 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU visits No. 11 BYU after Tanner Toolson scored 20 points in TCU’s 86-73 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cougars are 7-0 on their home court. BYU is 11-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Horned Frogs are 1-2 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is sixth in the Big 12 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Xavier Edmonds averaging 2.1.

BYU averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game TCU gives up. TCU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than BYU gives up.

The Cougars and Horned Frogs meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dybantsa is scoring 22.9 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 20.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the past 10 games.

Jayden Pierre averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. David Punch is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 90.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

