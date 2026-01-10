Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Taylor scores 27, UNC…

Taylor scores 27, UNC Asheville defeats Radford 91-72

The Associated Press

January 10, 2026, 6:26 PM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Kameron Taylor’s 27 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Radford 91-72 on Saturday.

Taylor had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Bulldogs (8-10, 2-2 Big South Conference). Daren Patrick scored 24 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 7 for 14 from beyond the arc. Justin Wright shot 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding six assists.

Dennis Parker Jr. led the way for the Highlanders (9-9, 2-1) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylon Johnson added 12 points and two steals for Radford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up