Taylor scores 27, UNC Asheville defeats Radford 91-72

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Kameron Taylor’s 27 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Radford 91-72 on Saturday. Taylor had five rebounds,…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Kameron Taylor’s 27 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Radford 91-72 on Saturday.

Taylor had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Bulldogs (8-10, 2-2 Big South Conference). Daren Patrick scored 24 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 7 for 14 from beyond the arc. Justin Wright shot 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding six assists.

Dennis Parker Jr. led the way for the Highlanders (9-9, 2-1) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylon Johnson added 12 points and two steals for Radford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.