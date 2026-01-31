Taylor scores 27, Howard knocks off Norfolk State 88-60

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cedric Taylor III scored 27 points as Howard beat Norfolk State 88-60 on Saturday. Taylor added nine…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cedric Taylor III scored 27 points as Howard beat Norfolk State 88-60 on Saturday.

Taylor added nine rebounds and three steals for the Bison (13-9, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Bryce Harris also scored 27 points and added eight rebounds.

Jordan Leaks led the Spartans (10-14, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Anthony McComb III added 11 points for Norfolk State.

