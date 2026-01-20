Taylor leads UNC Asheville against South Carolina Upstate after 26-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-12, 2-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-11, 1-4 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-12, 2-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-11, 1-4 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces South Carolina Upstate after Kameron Taylor scored 26 points in UNC Asheville’s 69-67 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Spartans have gone 6-3 at home. South Carolina Upstate ranks third in the Big South with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Carmelo Adkins averaging 3.9.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 against conference opponents. UNC Asheville is seventh in the Big South scoring 74.2 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

South Carolina Upstate averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.5 per game UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

The Spartans and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Bendinger is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Spartans. Karmani Gregory is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

Toyaz Solomon is averaging 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Taylor is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

