Taylor leads UNC Asheville against Presbyterian after 27-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-10, 2-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-10, 1-2 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits Presbyterian after Kameron Taylor scored 27 points in UNC Asheville’s 91-72 victory over the Radford Highlanders.

The Blue Hose are 6-1 in home games. Presbyterian ranks sixth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Jonah Pierce leads the Blue Hose with 9.2 boards.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in conference play. UNC Asheville averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Presbyterian scores 69.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 73.6 UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Presbyterian allows.

The Blue Hose and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Triston Wilson is averaging 8.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Blue Hose. Pierce is averaging 15.4 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the last 10 games.

Taylor is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Bulldogs. Daren Patrick is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

