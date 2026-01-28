Taylor leads UNC Asheville against Gardner-Webb after 27-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-19, 1-6 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-12, 3-4 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-19, 1-6 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-12, 3-4 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces Gardner-Webb after Kameron Taylor scored 27 points in UNC Asheville’s 83-69 victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-5 in home games. UNC Asheville ranks eighth in the Big South with 11.2 assists per game led by Taylor averaging 3.0.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-6 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is 1-0 in one-possession games.

UNC Asheville’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 68.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 73.0 UNC Asheville gives up.

The Bulldogs and Runnin’ Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Daren Patrick is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jacob Hogarth is averaging 11 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Colin Hawkins is averaging 11.1 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

