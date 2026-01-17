Tarris Reed Jr. scores 15 points, No. 3 UConn fends off Georgetown, 64-62

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tarris Reed Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and third-ranked UConn held off Georgetown 64-62 on…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tarris Reed Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and third-ranked UConn held off Georgetown 64-62 on Saturday for its 14th consecutive victory.

Silas Demary Jr. scored 12 points and Braylon Mullins added 11 for the Huskies (18-1, 8-0 Big East), who improved to 11-0 against the Hoyas since rejoining the Big East. The 11 consecutive victories match UConn’s longest winning streak ever against Georgetown.

Vince Iwuchukwu had 12 points and 14 rebounds and KJ Lewis added 12 points for the Hoyas (9-9, 1-6), who have lost five in a row.

Lewis pulled Georgetown within 63-60 with 32.7 seconds left, and the Huskies’ Solo Ball then missed two free throws. But Lewis was short with a 3-pointer on the Hoyas’ next trip, and Mullins made 1 of 2 foul shots to bump UConn’s lead to four.

Iwuchukwu dunked with 1.9 seconds to go, but UConn inbounded the ball to run out the clock.

UConn shot a season-low 36.2% but committed only six turnovers — one shy of matching a season low — while improving to 9-0 away from home.

The Huskies scored the first six points, leading Georgetown coach Ed Cooley to call timeout 95 seconds in, and Reed had 11 points in the first five minutes. But UConn couldn’t push the advantage past 10, and Jayden Fort’s dunk just before halftime brought the Hoyas within 32-28.

UConn endured a scoring drought of 6:21 spanning halftime as the Hoyas surged ahead with the first eight points after the break. The Huskies soon recovered and took the lead for good on two Mullins free throws with 8:55 remaining. Alex Karaban’s corner 3 made it 58-53, and Georgetown couldn’t close within a possession until the final minute.

Georgetown has lost 24 consecutive games against ranked opponents since defeating Creighton in the 2021 Big East Tournament final.

Up next

UConn: Plays host to Villanova on Saturday.

Georgetown: Visits Villanova on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.