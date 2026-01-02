Tarleton State visits Cal Baptist following Olsen’s 23-point game

Tarleton State Texans (7-6, 1-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-7, 2-0 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (7-6, 1-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-7, 2-0 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on Tarleton State after Lauren Olsen scored 23 points in Cal Baptist’s 85-64 win against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Lancers are 6-2 on their home court. Cal Baptist is second in the WAC with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Filipa Barros averaging 6.6.

The Texans are 1-1 in conference matchups. Tarleton State is fourth in the WAC allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

Cal Baptist is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 38.2% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

The Lancers and Texans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olsen is averaging 14.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Lancers. Khloe Lemon is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Gia Adams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Shadasia Brackens is shooting 49.4% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

