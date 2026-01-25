Tarleton State visits Abilene Christian after Hull’s 21-point performance

Tarleton State Texans (10-8, 4-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-5, 5-1 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (10-8, 4-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-5, 5-1 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays Tarleton State after Payton Hull scored 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 82-54 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Wildcats are 10-0 on their home court. Abilene Christian averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 17.3 points per game.

The Texans are 4-3 in WAC play. Tarleton State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Abilene Christian scores 75.0 points, 11.1 more per game than the 63.9 Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State scores 8.6 more points per game (66.3) than Abilene Christian allows (57.7).

The Wildcats and Texans face off Monday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hull is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Wildcats. Erin Woodson is averaging 15.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Gia Adams is shooting 36.9% and averaging 11.7 points for the Texans. Shadasia Brackens is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

