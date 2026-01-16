Tarleton State takes on Utah Tech after Adams’ 20-point performance

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-9, 1-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (8-8, 2-3 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-9, 1-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (8-8, 2-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on Utah Tech after Gia Adams scored 20 points in Tarleton State’s 81-55 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Texans are 5-2 on their home court. Tarleton State averages 67.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Trailblazers are 1-4 in WAC play. Utah Tech is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

Tarleton State makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Utah Tech has shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 39.0% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

The Texans and Trailblazers square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Texans. Shadasia Brackens is averaging 13.5 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Maddie Warren is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 10.6 points. Kaylee Borden is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.