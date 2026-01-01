Tarleton State faces Utah Valley after McDowell’s 23-point showing

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-3, 1-0 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-4, 1-0 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-3, 1-0 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-4, 1-0 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State plays Utah Valley after Camron McDowell scored 23 points in Tarleton State’s 69-63 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Texans are 7-0 on their home court. Tarleton State ranks sixth in the WAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Freddy Hicks averaging 4.3.

The Wolverines are 1-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley leads the WAC with 20.6 assists. Trevan Leonhardt leads the Wolverines with 6.9.

Tarleton State’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley scores 12.7 more points per game (83.0) than Tarleton State allows (70.3).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dior Johnson is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Texans. McDowell is averaging 13.1 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyler Hendricks averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 50.7% from beyond the arc. Jackson Holcombe is averaging 15.8 points, eight rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.