Tankersley and the Chicago State Cougars take on conference foe Stonehill

Chicago State Cougars (2-14, 0-3 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-12, 1-2 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Stonehill and Chicago State will play on Saturday.

The Skyhawks are 3-2 on their home court. Stonehill is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cougars are 0-3 in conference games. Chicago State allows 81.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.2 points per game.

Stonehill is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Stonehill has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

The Skyhawks and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hermann Koffi is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Skyhawks. Davante Hackett is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Marcus Tankersley is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Doyel Cockrill III is averaging 14.1 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

