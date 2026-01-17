Taliah Scott scores 25 to power No. 18 Baylor women over BYU, 69-58

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Taliah Scott racked up 25 points, Bella Fontleroy added 12, and the No. 18 Baylor Lady…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Taliah Scott racked up 25 points, Bella Fontleroy added 12, and the No. 18 Baylor Lady Bears rolled by BYU, 69-58, on Saturday to pick up their sixth straight victory.

The Bears (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) have not lost since Dec. 21, when they fell to then-unranked Texas Tech (who now ranks at No. 17).

Baylor did not trail for the entirety of the game, opening on an 18-4 run in the first quarter and maintaining a double-digit lead for much of the first half.

BYU cut the lead to as little as three points in the second half, but Baylor kept the edge throughout. Scott scored 12 points in the fourth, including seven straight points in just over a minute of game time down the stretch, to close out the win.

Scott was 8-for-21 shooting (5-for-14 from deep), dished out five assists and grabbed six rebounds. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs hauled in nine rebounds, but BYU held the advantage on the glass 40-39. 15 of Baylor’s 25 baskets came off assists.

Delaney Gibb paced the Cougars (14-4, 3-3) with 20 points, but struggled from the floor (7-for-21) before fouling out late. BYU was held to 32% shooting from the floor and just 17% from beyond the arc. Lara Rohkohl grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

Up next

Baylor hosts UCF on Wednesday.

BYU hosts Texas Tech on Wednesday.

