Talaysia Cooper scores 17 for No. 23 Lady Vols in 76-65 win over Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Talaysia Cooper scored 17 points and Zee Spearman added 16 points and 10 rebounds for No. 23 Tennessee in a 76-65 win over Florida on Thursday.

Tennessee was leading 65-60 with 4:34 left to play in the game when a foul on Florida’s Me’Arah O’Neal was upgraded to a Flagrant 1, which put Janiah Barker on the free-throw line and gave the Lady Vols the ball at half court. Barker sank both shots and set up a 7-0 run to seal the win.

Mia Pauldo added 10 points for Tennessee (9-3, 1-0 SEC). Barker had 12 rebounds to go with nine points. Spearman had her second double-double of the season.

Liv McGill scored 32 points for Florida (12-4, 0-1), her third 30-point game this season. Jade Weathersby added 11 for the Gators.

Weathersby made a layup to open the fourth quarter that trimmed Florida’s deficit to 55-54 but the Lady Vols scored 9 of the next 13 points and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Up next

Tennessee: Visits Auburn on Sunday.

Florida: Hosts No. 3 South Carolina on Sunday.

