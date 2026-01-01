Talayah Walker’s career-high 33 points helps Georgia Tech women beat No. 18 Note Dame in OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Talayah Walker scored 24 of her career-high 33 points after halftime and finished with 10 rebounds and…

ATLANTA (AP) — Talayah Walker scored 24 of her career-high 33 points after halftime and finished with 10 rebounds and six assists Thursday night to help Georgia Tech beat No. 18 Notre Dame 95-90 in overtime and snap the Fighting Irish’s five-game win streak.

Walker, who had seven points in overtime, made 10 of 17 from the field and hit 12 of 14 from the free-throw line. La’Nya Foster scored a career-best 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting for Georgia Tech (6-9, 1-2 ACC), and Catherine Alben added 18, which included four 3-pointers. Erica Moon had 12 points and six assists, and Brianna Turnage finished with 13 rebounds and 10 assists to go with three points.

Foster made a layup with 3:48 left that made it 83-81 and gave the Yellow Jackets their first lead since the first half. Cassandre Prosper and Hannah Hidalgo answered with back-to-back layups to give Notre Dame a two-point lead with 2:58 to go, but Alben hit a 3-pointer 19 seconds later. Walker then made a layup and then four consecutive free throws to make it 92-85 with 34 seconds remaining.

Hidalgo had 26 points and tied a season-high with 10 assists for Notre Dame (10-3, 2-1). Prosper added 19 points and 10 rebounds while Vanessa de Jesus scored 16 points, Malaya Cowles 14 and Iyana Moore 10.

Hidalgo had her 61st career game scoring 20-plus points, breaking Arike Ogunbowale’s program record.

Foster hit a contested jumper from the left elbow late in the shot clock, and Alben made a fast-break reverse layup before Moon stole a pass and went the other way for a basket to spark a 12-4 run that made it 78-all with 1:42 left in regulation. Hidalgo made a jumper 29 seconds later before D’Asia Thomas-Harris tapped a pass across the lane to Foster for a layup that made it 80-80 and, after a sloppy final 45 seconds, forced overtime.

