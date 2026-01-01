Tajia Roberts scores 15 for No. 13 Louisville women in 91-58 win over SMU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tajia Roberts scored 15, Imari Berry and Elif Istanbulluoglu both recorded 11 points, and No. 13…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tajia Roberts scored 15, Imari Berry and Elif Istanbulluoglu both recorded 11 points, and No. 13 Louisville beat SMU 91-58 on Thursday.

The Cardinals (13-3, 3-0 ACC) pulled away with a 14-0 run in the second quarter to go up 33-17 and didn’t lose momentum the rest of the game. Louisville shot 49% (22 of 48) from the field and 91% (10 of 11) from the free-throw line.

Berry led Louisville with nine boards and the Cardinals outrebounded SMU 41-27.

Paulina Paris scored 20 points for the Mustangs (7-8, 0-3). Zahra King and Sahnya Jah added nine points apiece. SMU ended the game with a 9-0 run, holding Louisville scoreless for the final 2:15 of the game.

Skylar Jones added 10 points and five steals for the Cardinals.

Up next

Louisville: Hosts Virginia Tech on Sunday.

SMU: Hosts Georgia Tech on Sunday.

