Tabeling leads Ohio against Buffalo after 21-point game

Ohio Bobcats (9-4, 3-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-12, 0-3 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (9-4, 3-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-12, 0-3 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Buffalo after Bailey Tabeling scored 21 points in Ohio’s 96-87 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bulls are 2-2 on their home court. Buffalo has a 1-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats are 3-0 in conference games. Ohio is fifth in the MAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Asiah Baxter averaging 4.0.

Buffalo averages 57.3 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 71.5 Ohio allows. Ohio averages 7.9 more points per game (75.5) than Buffalo gives up to opponents (67.6).

The Bulls and Bobcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paula Lopez averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc. Aniya Rowe is averaging 8.9 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Tabeling is averaging 13.7 points and two steals for the Bobcats. Bella Ranallo is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 59.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.