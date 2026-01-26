Syracuse visits NC State following Copeland’s 20-point game

Syracuse Orange (12-8, 3-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (14-6, 5-2 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Syracuse Orange (12-8, 3-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (14-6, 5-2 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays Syracuse after Quadir Copeland scored 20 points in NC State’s 81-72 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Wolfpack are 8-3 on their home court. NC State is fourth in the ACC scoring 85.3 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Orange have gone 3-4 against ACC opponents. Syracuse scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

NC State makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Syracuse has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copeland is averaging 14.1 points, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

JJ Starling is averaging 11.2 points for the Orange. Nate Kingz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Orange: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

