Syracuse takes on Boston College after Freeman’s 25-point game

Syracuse Orange (12-5, 3-1 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (7-10, 0-4 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse…

Syracuse Orange (12-5, 3-1 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (7-10, 0-4 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits Boston College after Donnie Freeman scored 25 points in Syracuse’s 94-86 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Eagles have gone 6-3 at home. Boston College is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

The Orange are 3-1 in conference games. Syracuse scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Boston College is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Payne averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 29.5% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

JJ Starling is shooting 45.0% and averaging 11.3 points for the Orange. Nate Kingz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Orange: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.