Syracuse plays Cal following Phelia’s 38-point performance

California Golden Bears (10-8, 1-4 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (14-3, 4-2 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Cal after Laila Phelia scored 38 points in Syracuse’s 79-60 win against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Orange have gone 10-2 at home. Syracuse is ninth in the ACC scoring 74.0 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Golden Bears have gone 1-4 against ACC opponents. Cal has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Syracuse scores 74.0 points, 12.8 more per game than the 61.2 Cal gives up. Cal averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Syracuse gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phelia is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lulu Twidale is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears. Sakima Walker is averaging 13.2 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

