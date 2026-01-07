Syracuse and Virginia Tech square off in conference showdown

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-5, 1-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-2, 3-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-5, 1-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-2, 3-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carys Baker and Virginia Tech take on Izoje Uche and Syracuse in ACC action.

The Orange have gone 10-1 in home games. Syracuse scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game.

The Hokies are 1-3 in ACC play. Virginia Tech is seventh in the ACC with 16.5 assists per game led by Mackenzie Nelson averaging 6.3.

Syracuse averages 74.8 points, 15.9 more per game than the 58.9 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The Orange and Hokies meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uche is averaging 13.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Orange. Laila Phelia is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Baker is averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Hokies. Melannie Daley is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Hokies: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

