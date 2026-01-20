Syla and Rhode Island host Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (14-6, 6-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (16-2, 7-0 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Davidson Wildcats (14-6, 6-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (16-2, 7-0 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island takes on Davidson after Albina Syla scored 23 points in Rhode Island’s 70-50 victory against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams have gone 8-1 at home. Rhode Island averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 12-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 6-1 against A-10 opponents. Davidson has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Rhode Island scores 68.5 points, 9.9 more per game than the 58.6 Davidson gives up. Davidson has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Palmire Mbu is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. Brooklyn Gray is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Charlise Dunn is averaging 15.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 10-0, averaging 66.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.