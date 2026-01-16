Sy and Oregon State host Pacific

Pacific Tigers (12-8, 3-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (10-10, 3-4 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (12-8, 3-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (10-10, 3-4 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Pacific after Isaiah Sy scored 25 points in Oregon State’s 76-70 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Beavers are 9-3 on their home court. Oregon State gives up 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 3-4 in conference games. Pacific is seventh in the WCC scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

Oregon State is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Oregon State gives up.

The Beavers and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Lake is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Beavers. Sy is averaging 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

Jaden Clayton is averaging 8.2 points and six assists for the Tigers. Elias Ralph is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

