Swartz scores 20, Creighton takes down Villanova 76-72

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Austin Swartz’s 20 points helped Creighton defeat Villanova 76-72 on Wednesday night.

Swartz shot 9 for 15, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Bluejays (10-6, 4-1 Big East Conference). Josh Dix and Blake Harper each scored 17 points.

The Wildcats (12-3, 3-1) were led by Acaden Lewis, who recorded 20 points, seven assists and three steals. Tyler Perkins added 18 points for Villanova. Duke Brennan finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Wildcats ended a five-game winning streak.

Dix scored eight points in the first half and Creighton went into the break trailing 34-30. Creighton trailed 34-30 at the break, but used a 13-2 second-half run to come back from a five-point deficit and take the lead at 59-53 with 8:43 remaining. Swartz scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

