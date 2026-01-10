Swartz leads Creighton against St. John’s after 20-point performance

St. John’s Red Storm (10-5, 3-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-6, 4-1 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (10-5, 3-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-6, 4-1 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton faces St. John’s after Austin Swartz scored 20 points in Creighton’s 76-72 win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bluejays are 7-1 in home games. Creighton is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Storm are 3-1 in Big East play. St. John’s ranks sixth in the Big East with 16.0 assists per game led by Zuby Ejiofor averaging 2.9.

Creighton makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). St. John’s averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Creighton allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasen Green is averaging 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bluejays. Swartz is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ejiofor is averaging 16.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Red Storm. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

