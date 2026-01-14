Swartz, Creighton defeat Georgetown 86-83 in OT

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Austin Swartz scored 33 points, including seven in the overtime, and Creighton took down Georgetown 86-83…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Austin Swartz scored 33 points, including seven in the overtime, and Creighton took down Georgetown 86-83 on Tuesday night.

Swartz shot 12 for 16, including 8 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Bluejays (11-7, 5-2 Big East Conference). Josh Dix scored 15 points, going 6 of 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range). Nik Graves shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Malik Mack led the Hoyas (9-8, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and four assists. Julius Halaifonua added 16 points and six rebounds for Georgetown. KJ Lewis also had 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Creighton entered halftime up 38-36. Graves paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Swartz scored 17 second-half points and hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. Swartz was 3-of-3 shooting in overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

