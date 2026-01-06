Swain leads Texas against No. 21 Tennessee after 34-point game

Texas Longhorns (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (10-4, 0-1 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Texas Longhorns (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (10-4, 0-1 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -10.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas visits No. 21 Tennessee after Dailyn Swain scored 34 points in Texas’ 101-98 overtime loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Volunteers have gone 8-0 in home games. Tennessee scores 83.3 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.

The Longhorns are 0-1 against conference opponents. Texas has a 4-5 record against opponents above .500.

Tennessee scores 83.3 points, 9.9 more per game than the 73.4 Texas allows. Texas has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 11.5 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 17.6 points and 5.7 assists for the Volunteers. Nate Ament is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Swain is averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Matas Vokietaitis is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 92.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.