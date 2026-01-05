Swain leads Texas against No. 19 Tennessee after 34-point game

Texas Longhorns (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (10-4, 0-1 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Texas Longhorns (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (10-4, 0-1 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas visits No. 19 Tennessee after Dailyn Swain scored 34 points in Texas’ 101-98 overtime loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Volunteers have gone 8-0 at home. Tennessee has a 9-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Longhorns are 0-1 against SEC opponents. Texas has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

Tennessee’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Texas gives up. Texas averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Tennessee allows.

The Volunteers and Longhorns square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 17.6 points and 5.7 assists for the Volunteers. Nate Ament is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Swain is scoring 16.4 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Longhorns. Matas Vokietaitis is averaging 16.5 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 66.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 92.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

