Sutton scores 26, Mackinnon 20 to lead LSU over Missouri 78-70 for its 1st SEC win of the season

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Marquel Sutton scored 26 points and Max Mackinnon 20 to lead LSU to a 78-70…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Marquel Sutton scored 26 points and Max Mackinnon 20 to lead LSU to a 78-70 win over Missouri on Saturday and snap a four-game losing streak with its first SEC win this season.

Jayden Stone scored 16 of his 20 points, and Mark Mitchell 11 of his 13, in the second half when the Tigers (13-5, 3-2) rallied from 14-point deficit to get within four with a minute to go. T.O. Barrett aded 11 points and Shawn Phillips Jr. 10.

Missouri trailed 55-52 when LSU (13-5, 1-4) hit its next five shots, including 3-pointers by Rashad King and Mackinnon, to go back up by 10. Mitchell led a late charge, scoring nine of Missouri’s final 13 points. But Pablo Tamba hit two free throws after his offensive rebound and Sutton added two more following his steal for the game’s final points.

Sutton scored 19 points and Mackinnon added 10 in leading LSU to a 37-27 halftime lead. They each had a 3-pointer when the Tigers scored the game’s first 10 points. LSU led throughout.

LSU’s 16 offensive rebounds gave the Tigers a 21-13 edge in points in the paint and they made 10 of 26 from beyond the arc in bouncing back from a last-second loss to Kentucky, 75-74, after blowing an 18-point second-half lead.

Up next

Missouri is home against Georgia on Tuesday.

LSU at Florida on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.