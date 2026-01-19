Sutton leads LSU against No. 19 Florida after 26-point game

LSU Tigers (13-5, 1-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (13-5, 4-1 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LSU…

LSU Tigers (13-5, 1-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (13-5, 4-1 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU plays No. 19 Florida after Marquel Sutton scored 26 points in LSU’s 78-70 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

The Gators are 8-0 on their home court. Florida is the SEC leader with 14.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 4.0.

The Tigers are 1-4 in SEC play. LSU is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game LSU allows. LSU averages 11.9 more points per game (84.6) than Florida allows (72.7).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. Xaivian Lee is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and seven assists for the Tigers. Max Mackinnon is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 89.0 points, 41.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.