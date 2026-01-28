Sumler leads Charleston Southern against Radford

Radford Highlanders (11-11, 4-3 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-11, 2-5 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Radford Highlanders (11-11, 4-3 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-11, 2-5 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces Radford after A’lahn Sumler scored 30 points in Charleston Southern’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Buccaneers are 7-2 in home games. Charleston Southern is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 4-3 against conference opponents. Radford is eighth in the Big South with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Brown averaging 4.8.

Charleston Southern scores 84.2 points, 5.4 more per game than the 78.8 Radford gives up. Radford averages 81.7 points per game, 3.3 more than the 78.4 Charleston Southern allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sumler is averaging 18.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Buccaneers. Brycen Blaine is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dennis Parker Jr. is averaging 19.2 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders. Del Jones is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 84.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

