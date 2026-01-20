Sumler leads Charleston Southern against Presbyterian after 35-point outing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-9, 2-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-10, 3-2 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on Presbyterian after A’lahn Sumler scored 35 points in Charleston Southern’s 86-81 overtime loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Blue Hose have gone 7-1 at home. Presbyterian ranks fifth in the Big South with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonah Pierce averaging 3.4.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-3 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is seventh in college basketball with 39.2 rebounds per game led by Brycen Blaine averaging 7.5.

Presbyterian averages 71.0 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 77.8 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Presbyterian allows.

The Blue Hose and Buccaneers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierce is averaging 15.8 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Blaine is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 17.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Sumler is averaging 19 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 88.9 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

