Suder leads Miami (OH) against Kent State after 37-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (19-0, 7-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (14-4, 5-1 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits Kent State after Peter Suder scored 37 points in Miami (OH)’s 105-102 overtime win over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Golden Flashes are 10-1 in home games. Kent State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The RedHawks have gone 7-0 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is the MAC leader with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Eian Elmer averaging 5.3.

Kent State averages 90.2 points, 16.9 more per game than the 73.3 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Kent State gives up.

The Golden Flashes and RedHawks match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cian Medley is averaging 10.5 points and seven assists for the Golden Flashes. Delrecco Gillespie is averaging 20.1 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the past 10 games.

Brant Byers is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 15.5 points. Suder is shooting 54.3% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 93.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 55.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

