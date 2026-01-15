Stuelke, Deal combine for 36 points as No. 11 Iowa women down Oregon 74-66

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hannah Stuelke and Addison Deal combined to score 36 points and No. 11 Iowa beat…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hannah Stuelke and Addison Deal combined to score 36 points and No. 11 Iowa beat Oregon 74-66 in a wire-to-wire win on Thursday.

Stuelke had 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and a pair of steals. Deal had 18 points — a career high — on 7-of-9 shooting and made all four of her 3-point attempts. Ava Heiden posted 13 points and nine rebounds. Kylie Feuerbach had 11 points, five assists and two steals.

Stuelke opened the game with a pair of layups, and the Hawkeyes (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten) never trailed in their fifth straight win.

Ehis Etute was the only Oregon (14-5, 2-4) player to score in double figures. She scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter, and posted eight rebounds. Three players had nine points for the Ducks, including Sofia Bell, who added three steals.

The Hawkeyes used four 3-pointers during a 13-3 run starting late in the first quarter to build a double-figure lead. The Ducks responded with a 14-5 run to cut the deficit to 36-31 at the half. The Hawkeyes are 11-0 this season with a halftime lead, and outscored the Ducks 24-13 in the third quarter.

With 3:13 remaining, Etute scored five straight to push the Ducks to an 8-0 run, cutting the deficit to single digits. Heiden made a pair of shots in the final two minutes to steady the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes out-rebounded the Ducks 38-32. They entered the game eighth in the country with a +11.9 rebound margin per game.

Up next

Oregon will face Wisconsin on the road on Sunday.

Iowa will host No. 15 Michigan State on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.