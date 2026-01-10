Strong leads South Carolina against No. 18 Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs (13-2, 1-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-5, 1-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Georgia Bulldogs (13-2, 1-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-5, 1-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces No. 18 Georgia after Elijah Strong scored 30 points in South Carolina’s 78-68 victory over the LSU Tigers.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-2 at home. South Carolina scores 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in SEC play. Georgia leads the SEC scoring 97.9 points per game while shooting 49.0%.

South Carolina scores 80.1 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 75.2 Georgia gives up. Georgia has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Strong is averaging 14.1 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jeremiah Wilkinson is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Blue Cain is averaging 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 97.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.