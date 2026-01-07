Strong, Fudd star as top-ranked UConn rolls past St. John’s for 32nd consecutive victory

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sarah Strong scored 19 of her 24 points in the first half as No. 1 UConn…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sarah Strong scored 19 of her 24 points in the first half as No. 1 UConn topped visiting St. John’s 88-43 on Wednesday night to extend its winning streak to 32 games.

Azzi Fudd had 16 points and extended her streak of consecutive made free throws to 34. KK Arnold added 11 points and Blanca Quinonez had 14 points for UConn (16-0, 7-0 in the Big East), which had 23 steals and won its 45th consecutive Big East regular-season game.

The last conference loss came to St. John’s on Feb. 21, 2023, in Hartford. UConn’s Caroline Ducharme was the only player to get into Wednesday’s matchup who also played in that contest.

Beautiful Waheed had 14 points for St. John’s (13-4, 3-3) and Sa’Mya Wyatt had nine points.

CINCINNATI 71, NO. 11 IOWA STATE 63

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mya Perry scored 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting, 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to help Cincinnati beat Iowa State for the Bearcats’ first win over a ranked team in nearly 15 years.

The Bearcats, who are 1-4 against Iowa State, beat a Top-25 opponent for the first time since a 65-62 win over then-No. 20 Marquette on Feb. 28, 2011.

Caliyah DeVillasee added 13 points and Joya Crawford 10 for Cincinnati (6-10, 1-3 Big 12).

Audi Crooks had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Jada Williams added 13 points and seven assists for Iowa State (14-2, 2-2). The Cyclones lost 72-70 at home against No. 22 Baylor last time out to snap a program-record tying 14-game win streak to open the season.

NO. 13 TCU 69, OKLAHOMA STATE 61

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 20 points, and TCU scored the last nine points to beat Oklahoma State.

Marta Suarez scored six of her 11 points and Maddie Scherr added all six of her points with a pair of 3s in the final period as TCU shot 64%, and held Oklahoma State scoreless for the final seven minutes.

Clara Silva added 12 points and seven rebounds for TCU (15-1, 3-1 Big 12), which rebounded from an 87-77 loss in overtime against Utah on Saturday night.

Jadyn Wooten scored 25 points and Stailee Heard added 23 for Oklahoma State (13-4, 2-2). Heard made a pair of free throws to give the Cowgirls their last lead, 61-60, with 6:59 left.

NO. 17 TEXAS TECH 71, WEST VIRGINIA 66

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Bailey Maupin scored a season-high 27 points, Snudda Collins added 19, and Texas Tech beat West Virginia to continue the best start to a season in program history.

Texas Tech (17-0, 4-0 Big 12) has won its first four conference game for the first time since the 2004-05 team started 5-0.

Denae Fritz had nine points and rebounds and made 3 of 4 from 3-point range for the Lady Raiders.

Jordan Harrison had 22 points, five assists and five rebounds for West Virginia (13-3, 3-1) before fouling out. Carter McCray scored 15 points, Kierra Wheeler had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Sydney Shaw added 10 points and seven rebounds.

NO. 19 OHIO STATE 78, ILLINOIS 69

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge scored a career-high 41 points, 29 in the second half, and Ohio State defeated Illinois, snapping the Illini’s 10-game home winning streak.

Cambridge scored 12 of Ohio State’s 16 points in the third quarter and the Buckeyes took a 52-46 lead into the final frame. She scored another seven points early in the fourth, leading to a 61-48 lead for Ohio State.

The Illini cut their deficit to five points with about 2 minutes remaining, but Cambridge answered with a 3-pointer and a layup to put Ohio State up 73-63 with 1:13 remaining. She scored 17 points in the quarter, making 6 of 8 shots, including 2 of 3 3-pointers, and added three free throws.

Chance Gray scored 18 points and Kylee Kitts added 10 for Ohio State (14-2, 4-1 Big Ten). Cambridge had six rebounds and six assists.

