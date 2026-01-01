Stovall and Kennesaw State host Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-7) at Kennesaw State Owls (7-4) Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-7) at Kennesaw State Owls (7-4)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State faces Middle Tennessee after TaTianna Stovall scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 86-41 victory against the Life (GA) Running Eagles.

The Owls are 5-1 in home games. Kennesaw State is sixth in the CUSA with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Stovall averaging 2.5.

The Blue Raiders have gone 2-3 away from home. Middle Tennessee ranks eighth in the CUSA shooting 28.0% from 3-point range.

Kennesaw State scores 67.5 points, 5.0 more per game than the 62.5 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Kennesaw State gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shania Nichols-Vannett averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 53.7% from beyond the arc. Keyarah Berry is averaging 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Blair Baugus is averaging 12.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Blue Raiders. Savannah Davis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 53.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

