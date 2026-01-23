Stout and the Liberty Lady Flames visit conference foe Middle Tennessee

Liberty Lady Flames (9-8, 3-3 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-9, 5-2 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Liberty Lady Flames (9-8, 3-3 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-9, 5-2 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Blair Baugus and Middle Tennessee host Emmy Stout and Liberty in CUSA action.

The Blue Raiders are 4-4 on their home court. Middle Tennessee has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Flames are 3-3 in CUSA play. Liberty scores 66.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 39.0% Liberty allows to opponents. Liberty averages 7.0 more points per game (66.6) than Middle Tennessee gives up to opponents (59.6).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baugus is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Blue Raiders. Savannah Davis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ify Nwaobi is averaging 8.2 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Flames. Avery Mills is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 62.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.