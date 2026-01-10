Storr scores 26, Dia adds 21 and 11 rebounds to help Ole Miss beat Missouri 76-69

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — AJ Storr scored 26 points, Malik Dia had 21 points and 10 rebounds. and Mississippi beat…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — AJ Storr scored 26 points, Malik Dia had 21 points and 10 rebounds. and Mississippi beat Missouri 76-69 on Saturday night.

Storr made 8 of 16 from the field, 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and hit 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Ole Miss (9-7, 1-2 SEC) committed just seven turnovers and scored 18 points off 13 Tigers turnovers.

Mark Mitchell made 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Missouri (12-4, 2-1). Jayden Stone added 16 points, Shawn Phillips Jr. scored 12 on 6-of-7 shooting, and Trent Pierce scored 10.

Storr and Dia made back-to-back jumpers before Storr threw an alley-oop pass to Augusto Cassia for a two-hand dunk through contact and the and-1 free throw gave Ole Miss a 69-62 lead with 3:02 to play. Jacob Crews and Pierce answered with consecutive layups to make it a three-point game, but Cassia made a tip-in putback off a missed layup by Storr that made it 71-66 with 32 seconds remaining. Storr hit two free throws with 16.4 left

The Tigers fell to 8-1 this season with Stone in the lineup. Missouri is 4-3 when Stone does not play.

Missouri shot 49% (25 of 51) overall, but made just 1 of 10 from behind the arc in the second half, and finished shooting 12 of 24 from the free-throw line.

Storr helped Ole Miss to a 41-10 advantage in bench points.

Missouri: Hosts Auburn on Wednesday.

Ole Miss: Visits No. 18 Georgia on Wednesday.

