Stony Brook visits Drexel after Baker’s 24-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (10-9, 5-1 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (9-7, 2-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts Stony Brook after Amaris Baker scored 24 points in Drexel’s 76-67 win against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Dragons have gone 5-2 at home. Drexel scores 64.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Seawolves have gone 5-1 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook averages 58.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Drexel’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 58.4 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 58.7 Drexel gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is shooting 39.7% and averaging 19.9 points for the Dragons. Deja Evans is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Diaka Berete averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Janay Brantley is averaging nine points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 55.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

