Stony Brook takes on Northeastern following Pratt’s 39-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-9, 3-4 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-12, 2-5 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony…

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-9, 3-4 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-12, 2-5 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits Northeastern after Erik Pratt scored 39 points in Stony Brook’s 112-106 overtime win over the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Huskies have gone 2-4 in home games. Northeastern ranks third in the CAA with 15.2 assists per game led by Mike Loughnane averaging 3.6.

The Seawolves are 3-4 in CAA play. Stony Brook is sixth in the CAA giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Northeastern averages 76.4 points, 6.1 more per game than the 70.3 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Northeastern gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Kermoury is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 12.1 points. Xavier Abreu is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Pratt is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 80.0 points, 25.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

