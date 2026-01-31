Stony Brook takes home win streak into matchup with Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (13-6, 6-2 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-10, 6-2 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Monmouth Hawks (13-6, 6-2 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-10, 6-2 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts Monmouth trying to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Seawolves are 8-1 in home games. Stony Brook is the top team in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 55.5 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Hawks are 6-2 in conference matchups. Monmouth is fourth in the CAA with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Alexis Davis averaging 3.5.

Stony Brook averages 57.2 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 56.9 Monmouth allows. Monmouth has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

The Seawolves and Hawks match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janay Brantley is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Seawolves. Diaka Berete is averaging 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gigi Gamble is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 14.5 points. Divine Dibula is shooting 58.3% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 8-2, averaging 57.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.8 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points.

