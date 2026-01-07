Stony Brook plays Drexel following Shoshkikj’s 27-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (9-7, 1-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (6-10, 0-3 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony…

Stony Brook Seawolves (9-7, 1-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (6-10, 0-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces Drexel after Andrej Shoshkikj scored 27 points in Stony Brook’s 81-80 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Dragons are 5-3 on their home court. Drexel is 3-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seawolves are 1-2 in CAA play. Stony Brook averages 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Drexel scores 69.7 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 68.6 Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 70.4 points per game, 0.6 more than the 69.8 Drexel gives up to opponents.

The Dragons and Seawolves square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Blakeney is averaging 12.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Dragons. Kevon Vanderhorst is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Rob Brown III is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 10.2 points. Erik Pratt is shooting 40.2% and averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

