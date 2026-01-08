Stony Brook hosts Baker and Drexel

Drexel Dragons (7-5, 0-1 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-9, 1-1 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 6:31 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (7-5, 0-1 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-9, 1-1 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits Stony Brook after Amaris Baker scored 22 points in Drexel’s 62-51 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Seawolves have gone 4-1 in home games. Stony Brook averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dragons have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents. Drexel is seventh in the CAA scoring 64.5 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

Stony Brook averages 58.7 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 58.6 Drexel allows. Drexel has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

The Seawolves and Dragons face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janay Brantley is averaging 12 points for the Seawolves. Diaka Berete is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Deja Evans is averaging 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Dragons. Baker is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 56.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

