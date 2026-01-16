Stony Brook faces Charleston (SC) following Goods’ 20-point outing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-7, 4-1 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (10-9, 2-4 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-7, 4-1 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (10-9, 2-4 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts Charleston (SC) after Richard Goods scored 20 points in Stony Brook’s 76-71 victory over the Hofstra Pride.

The Seawolves have gone 8-2 at home. Stony Brook ranks sixth in the CAA in team defense, allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Cougars are 4-1 in conference play. Charleston (SC) ranks fourth in the CAA with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Chol Machot averaging 6.6.

Stony Brook is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Charleston (SC) allows to opponents. Charleston (SC) scores 6.7 more points per game (75.1) than Stony Brook gives up to opponents (68.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Brown III is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 10.8 points. Erik Pratt is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jlynn Counter is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Cougars. Connor Hickman is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

