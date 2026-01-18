Stonehill visits Saint Francis (PA) after overtime win

Stonehill Skyhawks (6-12, 3-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-14, 2-3 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 12 p.m. EST…

Stonehill Skyhawks (6-12, 3-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-14, 2-3 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Saint Francis (PA) after the Skyhawks took down the Mercyhurst Lakers 62-57 in overtime.

The Red Flash have gone 3-4 at home. Saint Francis (PA) allows 82.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.8 points per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-2 against NEC opponents. Stonehill ranks third in the NEC allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 69.9 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 71.2 Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows.

The Red Flash and Skyhawks square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Wicks is scoring 17.8 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Red Flash. Ahmad Harrison is averaging 9.1 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

Hermann Koffi is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Skyhawks. Davante Hackett is averaging 13.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

