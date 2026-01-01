Stonehill visits New Haven for conference showdown

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-7) at New Haven Chargers (2-9) West Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes New…

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-7) at New Haven Chargers (2-9)

West Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes New Haven and Stonehill square off on Friday.

The Chargers have gone 2-5 in home games. New Haven has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Skyhawks are 0-5 on the road. Stonehill ranks fourth in the NEC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Reese Roggenburk averaging 2.6.

New Haven averages 58.8 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 70.4 Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 59.7 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 60.8 New Haven allows to opponents.

The Chargers and Skyhawks square off Friday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniya McDonald-Perry is averaging 10.1 points, eight rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Chargers. Lindsay Hogan is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Brooke Paquette is averaging 13 points and 1.5 steals for the Skyhawks. Ella Pelletier is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chargers: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 57.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.