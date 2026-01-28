Stonehill visits Gerke and Fairleigh Dickinson

Stonehill Skyhawks (7-12, 3-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (17-4, 8-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (7-12, 3-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (17-4, 8-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Stonehill after Madlena Gerke scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 56-41 win over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Knights are 8-1 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 5-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-5 against NEC opponents. Stonehill ranks fourth in the NEC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Reese Roggenburk averaging 4.9.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 assists for the Knights. Kailee McDonald is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brooke Paquette averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Julia Webster is averaging 12 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 9-1, averaging 68.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

