Stonehill takes on Wagner, aims to break 3-game skid

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-11, 0-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-6, 1-0 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-11, 0-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-6, 1-0 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill enters the matchup with Wagner as losers of three games in a row.

The Seahawks have gone 4-0 at home. Wagner is sixth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.8 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 0-1 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is second in the NEC with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Ridvan Tutic averaging 7.8.

Wagner averages 77.1 points, 5.2 more per game than the 71.9 Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Wagner gives up.

The Seahawks and Skyhawks square off Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Placer averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Nick Jones is averaging 15.1 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

Tutic is averaging 7.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Hermann Koffi is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.